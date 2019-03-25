Council steps up the fight against bad parking outside schools

The safety of children outside schools is paramount and that’s why I’m delighted that the council has, in principal, decided to purchase a third camera enforcement car to patrol outside schools, writes Coun Philip Owen, chairman of the children and young people’s committee at Nottinghamshire County Council.

The CCTV cars record illegal parking so they have the evidence to hand out £70 fines.

Having stood outside a school recently, I was shocked at how many parents ignore road markings that are specifically designed to keep children safe.

This is why school parking at drop off and pick up times continues to be an issue and the council has listened to these concerns.

Pupil numbers have increased over the past five years, and changes in pupil placement policies have resulted in some pupils travelling greater distances to schools usually by car.

During 2018 more than 600 penalty charge notices were issued by the council to cars parked on ‘school keep clear’ markings.

If parents pay within 14 days, the £70 penalty is reduced to £35.

My view is that parents need to be more responsible when parking around schools and it is important that parents and pupils crossing have a clear safe space to do so.

The council already uses a number of other road safety measures such as advance school warning signs for motorists, 20mph speed limits outside school entrances, and school crossing patrol services.

It recently set up a cross party working group looking at exploring ways to improve road safety, parking and safety issues around schools and this committee will liaise with schools across the county and report back to the children and young people’s committee.

Although the CCTV cars run at a slight loss, they are cross-subsidised by income from other parking enforcement areas.

If you feel your school has a road safety or parking issue you can put a request in for the CCTV car to visit your school.

Officers will also provide information about the scheme.