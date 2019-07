A Nottinghamshire man has been found guilty of historical sexual offences.

James Rice, 74, of Nottingham Road, Giltbrook, had pleaded not guilty but was found guilty after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court of three counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault.

Nottingham Crown Court

The offences took place during the 1970s and 1980s and were reported in 2017.

The jury could not reach a majority verdict on a further ten related charges.

Rice has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.