Nottinghamshire Police officer to attend gross misconduct hearing next week

A Nottinghamshire Police officer is set to attend a gross misconduct hearing at police headquarters later this month.

It follows a series of incidents between March 2018 and May 2018 where his conduct breached the standards of professional behaviour.

It occured in respect of his dealings with a woman with whom he had professional contact in the course of his role, such that he would be aware that he had a professional duty of care towards her and that this would make her vulnerable to an abuse of authority by him.

The conduct alleged amounts to gross misconduct in a role of public service.

The standards of professional behaviour include upholding honesty and integrity, maintaining authority, respect and courtesy, avoiding discreditable conduct, and always following orders and instructions.

The misconduct hearing will be held at Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters at 10am on Friday, December 21 2018, with the chairperson determining that the hearing will be held in public.

If you would like to attend you must register before midday on Wednesday, December 19.

Spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

You can register for the hearing by calling 101 using external number 8002562 during office hours, or by emailing psd@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk.