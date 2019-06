Nottinghamshire Police have arrested three men in connection with a house burglary in Jacksdale.

The arrest was made after officers stopped a suspicious vehicle in the Lenton area last night (June 4).

They were detained at around 11.15pm, after officers followed a vehicle, and arrested on suspicion of burglary and going equipped to steal.

The arrests follow a report of a house burglary in Laverick Road, Jacksdale, on May 31.

The three men, aged 33, 31 and 24, remain in police custody