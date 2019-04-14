Emergency services celebrate Sikh festival

Emergency services are wishing everyone a happy Vaisakhi.

Thousands of people are celebrating the Sikh New Year festival this weekend.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "The force would like to wish all our Sikh officers and staff a very happy Vaisakhi this weekend, as well as the thousands of Sikhs across Nottinghamshire."

The annual Vaisakhi parade marks the birth of the Sikh religion in 1699.

Thousands of people took part in the procession from 10am as it starts from the Forest Recreation Ground to the Old Market Square.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service‏ spokesman said: "We would like to wish you a Happy Vaisakhi!"