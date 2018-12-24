Find out where mobile speed cameras will be patrolling in Nottinghamshire over the festive season

The location of mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire during the Christmas week have been confirmed.

They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.

They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times from Christmas Eve until Sunday, December 30.

B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield

A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield

B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield

Church Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Notts

Eakring Road, Mansfield

B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section

A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham

B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop

A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington

Main Street, Balderton, Notts

A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)

A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham

A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham

Beechdale Rd/Hollington Rd/Wigman Rd, Nottingham

B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham

A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling

Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent

B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton