Find out where mobile speed cameras will be patrolling in Nottinghamshire over the festive season

The location of mobile speed cameras in Nottinghamshire during the Christmas week have been confirmed.
They are set to be in position at a number of county locations - and we’ve got the list in full.
They will be checking speeds on the following roads at various times from Christmas Eve until Sunday, December 30.
B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield
A6117 Old Milll Lane, Mansfield
B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield
Church Hill, Kirkby in Ashfield, Notts
Eakring Road, Mansfield
B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section
A631 Flood Plains Road, Beckingham
B6041 Kilton Hill, Worksop
A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington
Main Street, Balderton, Notts
A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)
A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham
A6130 Gregory Boulevard, Nottingham
Beechdale Rd/Hollington Rd/Wigman Rd, Nottingham
B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane
Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham
A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell
A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling
Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent
B686 Carlton Hill, Carlton