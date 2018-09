A woman has been rescued by firefighters after her flat caught fire in the early hours of this morning (September 22).

Crews from Ashfield and Mansfield stations were called to the incident in Brook Street, Sutton, at around 4.30am, with paramedics and police also being called to the scene.

The women who was rescued has suffered from smoke inhalation, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed.

The fire was brought under control at 6.45am.