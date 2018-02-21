Forest Town shopkeeper was “stumbling and slurring” before arrest

A Forest Town shopkeeper was “stumbling, staggering and slurring his speech” when police found him near his vehicle just before midnight, a court heard.

Talwinder Singh’s Ranger Rover Sport was followed to Pump Hollow Road, after a tip-off from a member of the public, on February 1.

Prosecutor Anna Pierrepont said: “He was taken to Mansfield police station where he made four attempts to provide a breath sample for the intoxilyser test.”

Officers said that he was “uncooperative” and “made no effort” to provide a satisfactory sample.

Singh, 42, of Clipstone Road West, admitted failing to provide a specimen, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he had no previous convictions, or points on his licence, but the licensing branch of the local authority would have to be notified about this conviction as he runs an off-licence.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Singh had earlier loaned some stock to a fellow shopkeeper in Worksop, where he had drunk “three beers and a small shot of liquor.”

“He honestly didn’t believe that he had drunk enough to prevent him from driving,” said Mr Hogarth. “But he was aware that in ideal circumstances he wouldn’t have drunk anything.”

Singh was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification for 91 days if completed by September 2018.

He was fined £257, and ordered to pay a government surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.