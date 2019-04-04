How your MP voted on Brexit delay proposal

The Bill, which passed by 313 votes to 312, requires Theresa May to seek an extension to Article 50 and the Brexit process, delaying it beyond the current leaving date of April 12.

1. Ken Clarke - MP for Rushcliffe The Conservative MP voted FOR a further delay to Brexit

2. Alex Norris - MP for Nottingham North The labour MP voted FOR a further delay to Brexit.

3. Chris Leslie - MP for Nottingham East The Independent Group MP voted FOR a further delay to Brexit

4. Lilian Greenwood - MP for Nottingham South The Labour MP voted FOR a further delay to Brexit.

