Look inside this glamorous £1.5million pad offering high class living and kitchen to die for

Click on the above link to see pictures of this property.

Take a look inside this stunning contemporary home in the charming village of Linby, which offers spacious living accommodation finished to a high specification, up for sale for offers over £1,495,000.

Hi-Fi is a five bedroom house which has everything you could possibly wish for in a prestige property.

- Impressive living accommodation

- Landscaped gardens

- ‘Wow’ factor kitchen

- Underfloor heating throughout

- Games room

- Detached garage with space for up to five vehicles

- Electric gates

Upon entry to this fabulous home you are greeted with a grand double storey entrance hall with feature fireplace and oak staircase.

Boasting underfloor heating throughout, the house has a formal dining room and sitting room, as well as a further family room and snug on the ground floor.

The kitchen is dominated by a substantial central island. It comprises of cherry wood units with sparkling granite work surfaces and offers a number of integrated appliances including two wine coolers, and induction hob, coffee machine and electric oven.

The five double bedrooms are located on the first floor off the beautiful galleried landing.

The master bedroom benefits from an en-suite and dressing area. There are two additional en-suites and a family bathroom.

The second floor offers extensive space, which is currently used as a games room, linen room and boiler room.

Hi-Fi is accessed via alarmed and electric gates with a paved and resin and chipping laid drive leading to a turning circle.

To the rear of the property is a detached double garage with space for up to five vehicles as well as space above it, which is currently used as a gym.

There is a generous terraced area ideal for outdoor entertaining, which comes complete with an outdoor pizza oven and barbecue.

For further information, call Fine & Country Nottingham on 0115 982 2814 or visit the Fine and Country website.