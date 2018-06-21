Mansfield man punched taxi after throwing up on back seat

A Mansfield man punched a taxi’s compartment screen and reached through to sound the horn after he threw up in the back, a court heard.

Daniel Trainor argued with the driver about a £50 cleaning charge after he was sick when the cab went over speed bumps on Westfield Lane, in the early hours of April 15.

A shard from the screen also cracked the taxi’s windscreen, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

“He told police he was aware of his actions after socialising and drinking,” he said.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Trainor, a company director, was “ashamed” and “very disappointed with himself.”

When the taxi driver turned to head back into town, “he panicked as it swung around.”

“He accepts his reaction is over the top, under the circumstances,” Mr Hogarth said.

The court heard repairs came to £666, while the driver claimed he lost more than £500 because he was unable to work for several days while his car was cleaned and repaired.

Trainor, 28, of Redgate Close, admitted criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

He was fined £200, and ordered to pay £666 compensation, as well as the £50 cleaning fee, but magistrates ruled the driver should pursue his claim for lost earnings in the civil court.

Trainor was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge