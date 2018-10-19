Mansfield teen bragged to police about breaching court order

A Mansfield teen who bragged to police about flouting a court order that bans him from the town centre has been threatened with jail.

A Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) prevents Mitchell Mayes from entering Mansfield town centre and Ladybrook Place, until January next year, or behaving in a way that “causes nuisance, alarm, distress of harassment” to anyone in Mansfield for three years.

It also prevents him from being abusive to police officers, police community support officers and council wardens, magistrates heard.

But Mayes appeared in court on Friday for breaching the order on three separate occasions.

On the first, he tried to climb through a window at the East Midlands Vocational Academy, on Dallas Street, but was recognised by a teacher who used to teach him, on June 22.

He was filmed riding an uninsured moped without a licence and sticking up his middle finger at a pub landlady, on Ladybrook Lane, on July 19.

And five days later he was filmed again running about on the roof of a nearby convenience store.

“In police interview, he said he had broken the order plenty of times and showed no concern for the position he was in,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

He said that varying the terms of the order would “give the police some respite from Mr Mayes’ behaviour.”

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Mayes, who hangs around with a group of younger teens, lacks focus in life and is easily bored.

“He’s just got a completely “I’m not bothered” attitude,” she said.

He left a job after one month because the 12-hour shifts were too long and he “couldn’t be bothered” to sign on, she added.

The CBO was imposed at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on January 18, after Mayes pleaded guilty to using abusive and insulting language and threatening behaviour. He also received a 12-month community order.

Rebecca Williams, mitigating, described the order as “quite onerous” which “leaves him very little he can do with his spare time” and opposed any extension of it.

She said unpaid work might give him the life skills he needs.

Mayes, 18, of Jenkins Avenue, admitted breaching the CBO three times, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Chair Richard Eaton told him: “You have demonstrated a distinct lack of respect for court orders.

“You need to understand how serious this is.

“Grow up and act in a way that doesn’t come to the attention of the authorities.”

He sentenced Mayes to 24 weeks of detention, suspended for 12 months, with 70 hours of unpaid work, and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £115 government surcharge.

Mayes was also banned from driving for six months.