Mansfield woman stole gifts for mum on Christmas Eve

A Mansfield woman stole presents for her mother and a sandwich for herself on Christmas Eve after problems with her benefits, a court heard.

Mandy Town was stopped by a security guard after leaving Poundland, in the Four Seasons centre, with £4 of gifts she hadn’t paid for.

A member of the public told the guard they had seen her taking food items from Boots.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said the food was for Town to eat, and the gifts were for her mother who had recently moved into a nursing home.

Town, 45, of Carlton Street, admitted the thefts at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £7 to Boots for the food, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.