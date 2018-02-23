Mum ransacked handbag in Mansfield nightclub

A mum spent a night in the cells after rifling through an unattended handbag while its owner danced nearby, a court heard.

Nikki Jackson took a Morrisons fuel card from the bag, in the Rush nighclub, on February 3, but later discarded it.

When the handbag’s owner discovered her bag had been ransacked, the police were called, and Jackson was identified on CCTV.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said: “She made a thoroughly bad judgement and acted without thought of consequences and did so in an opportunist fashion. She spent a night in the police cells.”

Jackson, 31, currently of no fixed abode, admitted theft when she appeared before Mansfield magistrates on Friday.

She was fined £80, and she was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.