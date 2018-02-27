National win for Notts Police

The licensing officer for Nottinghamshire Police has won a national award following his extensive work with Pubwatch.

Paul Horton has been chosen as the winner of the Malcom Eidmans award which recognises the outstanding contribution made by a police officer or member of police staff in supporting the work of their local Pubwatch.

For more than 16 years Paul has developed local Pubwatch schemes, which is similar to Nieghbourhood Watch organised by pubs and groups of managers to discuss issues affecting them all and to ensure that bans are consistent throughout the area. There are now a total of 22 schemes in place across the county. These range from busy town centres down to the more rural areas.

He was nominated by a number of people, including managers of pubs, licensing managers and solicitors and said: “Malcom was a good friend of mine, so to receive an award in his memory is even more meaningful.

“Whilst I am both humbled and surprised to have been nominated, I am delighted for the force to have been recognised at a national level.

“The role has developed massively over the years and I wouldn’t be able to do my job if it wasn’t for the support and communication from our partners.”

The award is named after ex Chief Superintendent Malcolm Eidmans QPM, a founder member of National Pubwatch who died in 2012. The aim of the award is to recognise the outstanding contribution made by a police officer or member of police staff in supporting the work of their local Pubwatch scheme.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, who presented the award to Paul, said: “Throughout his career Paul has continually used his initiative to help develop schemes across the county.

“His dedication to his work and willingness to work in partnership with the industry has resulted in a great reduction of incidents across licensed premises, making him truly deserving of this award.”

Steve Baker, National Pubwatch chair, said: “Paul has been a fantastic ambassador for Nottinghamshire Police. He has demonstrated real commitment to work with local Pubwatch schemes in order to reduce the problems associated with alcohol related violent crime and ASB.

“It’s a great pleasure to acknowledge his efforts by presenting him with this National Pubwatch award.”