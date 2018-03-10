Nottinghamshire man walks free from court after attempting to incite child into sexual activity

A Nottinghamshire man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to attempting to cause or incite a girl aged between 13 to 15 years to engage in sexual activity.

Delfim Bujudo, 31, of Forest Road West, Nottingham, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday (March 9).

The court heard that officers arrested Bujudo in October 2017 - acting on intelligence that he had been communicating online with a “decoy” who had been pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

He had sent sexually explicit videos, photos and messages to the decoy while encouraging her to touch herself sexually in return.

The decoy made it clear to Bujudo that she was 13-years-old.

As well as his suspended prison sentence Bujudo was made subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years. He must also complete a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement.