Notts drink-drive campaign challenges festive revellers

The dangers and consequences of drink driving were plain to see for Notts during the launch of the police Christmas drink drive awareness campaign.

Revellers getting into the festive spirit over the weekend were invited to take part in some sobriety tests including being challenged to try on a pair of beer goggles and walk in a straight line, simulating how alcohol can affect your reactions.

Police Constable Adam Taylor, of the East Midlands Operational Support Services (EMOpSS), said: “A lot of the people were really shocked at how difficult it was to perform the simple task of walking in a straight line wearing our goggles and just how hard it was just to keep their balance.

“It was about getting across the serious message to people, in a fun way, how consuming any amount of alcohol can affect your reactions, whether you’ve had a drink with your meal during the early evening or been out for a few drinks with friends.

The tests all part of the Notts Police campaign ‘You may like a drink..but no-one likes a drink driver’ campaign, in partnership with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, which aims to educate people of the dangers of drink driving as well as the other ‘Fatal 4’ offences - namely speeding, failing to wear a seatbelt and using a mobile phone while driving.

Between January and September this year Nottinghamshire Police has investigated 1,067 drink/drug drivers, which works out as an average of 119 drivers per month.

“Driving while affected by drink or drugs is wholly unacceptable and a crime. The results of drink or drug driving have massive life-changing consequences for those who commit the crime in terms of the loss of their job, relationship and freedom to drive.

“However the most costly of consequences are for those who find themselves mixed up in drink or drug drive incidents where a loved one is lost.

“We will be relentless in pursuing those who think it’s acceptable to drive while affected by drink or drugs and any drivers who commit any of the ‘Fatal 4’ offences throughout our region can expect to be dealt with robustly.”

Watch Manager Nicola Bottomley, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Education Team, is the Service’s lead on Road Safety.

She said: “We have come together with our colleagues from Nottinghamshire Police to try to reduce serious and fatal collisions which are linked to the Fatal 4.

“All too often our crews and officers from the police are mobilised to deal with a road traffic collision which has life-changing impacts.

“By coming together for this campaign, it is our hope that we can educate people on driving safely.

The dates, times and locations of the next events are:

•Friday 15 December – Mansfield Town Centre, at the junction of Westgate and Church Street, from 7pm to 10pm.

•Saturday 16 December - Nottingham city centre, at the crossroads of Clumber Street, Pelham Street and High Street, from 7pm-10pm.