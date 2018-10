Police officers have made a four-year-old girls night after they let her try on their hat a Nottingham's Goose Fair.

Amiyah, 4, went to the fair with her family on Thursday night and, while she was on a ride, waved hello to the police officers on the ground.

As soon as her feet were back on the floor, she went to speak to the officers, who bent down to speak to her and offered her a hat to try on.

Her grandmother said the officers made Amiyah’s night