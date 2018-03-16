Ollerton drink driver couldn’t remember leaving the pub

A boozy Ollerton man couldn’t remember leaving the pub after he collided with street furniture on the way home, a court heard.

Ashley Whittaker’s green VW Scirocco hit the furniture on on Forest Road, Ollerton on February 23, and an ambulance was called.

A test revealed 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Whittaker, 23, of Briar Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Probation officer Sarah Todd said Whittaker believed his decision to drive had been partly explained by the death of his brother, and the end of a relationship.

He was given a 12 month community order, with 50 hours of unpaid work, and must attend 30 days of an accredited programme.

He was banned for 23 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 175 days if completed by June 2019.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and an £85 government surcharge.