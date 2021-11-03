Broxtowe council bids to protect bikes in town centres after more than 500 stolen

The local authority said that from August 2018 to July 2021 there have been 544 bike thefts across the borough.

An action plan is set to be approved at the community safety committee on Thursday, November 11.

The report states: “Thefts are predominantly in the south of the borough with Beeston showing the highest incidence.

A view of Eastwood town centre.

“The three-year trend is downwards overall however the highest rates in all three years are in Beeston.

“This may be due to an increase in cycle ownership and use in the Beeston area due to its easy access to the city and a range of other public transport options which enable the use of cycles as a means of travel which are unavailable in the rest of the borough.

“Higher numbers of students living in Beeston may also have an impact of these figures.”

The council says the total funding required to deliver the action plan is £2,500, including the provision of 500 cycle marking kits (£1,500) and a similar number of ‘D locks’ (£1,000) to be handed to bike users.