'Deliberate' fire causes over £30,000 of damage to Nottinghamshire park

Witnesses have been asked to come forward after a fire caused over £30,000 of damage to a Nottinghamshire play park.

The fire, which is believed to have been caused deliberately, damaged the main tower slide on Arnot Hill Park play area in Gedling, and could cost £32,000 to repair.

The park is expected to be closed for some time whilst the equipment is removed and the surface replaced.

The incident has been reported to Nottinghamshire Police and CCTV in the park is being looked at by Gedling Borough Council's public protection team.

The park was refurbished in June 2018 after it received £124,000 external funding thanks to a joint bid to WREN from the council and the Friends of Arnot Hill Park group.

Mike Hill , deputy chief executive of the council said: “This is an appalling act of vandalism on a children’s play area. We are working with the police to catch whoever did this damage and are studying the park’s CCTV for any evidence. If anybody saw anything, please contact the Police.”

Witnesses are urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.