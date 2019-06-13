Several roads in Nottinghamshire closed due to flooding

A number of roads in Nottinghamshire are closed this morning due to flooding.
Nottinghamshire Police said the closures are for 'public safety due to the unknown condition of the roads'.
Inspection and clean up works will be taking place as soon as possible, the force added.
The following roads are closed:
A612 Nottingham Road, Brackenhurst College to Southwell
West Gate, Southwell
Park Lane, Southwell
Beck Street, Thurgaton
Main Street, Woodborough
Main Street, Lambley
Mansfield Road/Turnpike, Halam
Front Street, Arnold
Landmere Lane, Ruddington – this is closed due to a tree in the road, works are underway to re-open as soon as possible.