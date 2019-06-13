Several roads in Nottinghamshire closed due to flooding

A number of roads in Nottinghamshire are closed this morning due to flooding.

Nottinghamshire Police said the closures are for 'public safety due to the unknown condition of the roads'.

Inspection and clean up works will be taking place as soon as possible, the force added.

The following roads are closed:

A612 Nottingham Road, Brackenhurst College to Southwell

West Gate, Southwell

Park Lane, Southwell

Beck Street, Thurgaton

Main Street, Woodborough

Main Street, Lambley

Mansfield Road/Turnpike, Halam

Front Street, Arnold

Landmere Lane, Ruddington – this is closed due to a tree in the road, works are underway to re-open as soon as possible.