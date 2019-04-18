This is when these major supermarkets will be open over Easter

And if you need to go food shopping, you'll want to know when your local supermarket is open. Here's all the details.

1. Aldi Good Friday 19 Apr 8am-8pm. Saturday 20 Apr 8am-10pm. Easter Sunday 21 Apr Closed. Easter Monday 22 Apr 8am-8pm jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Lidl Good Friday - Open as normal. Saturday 20 April - Open as normal. Easter Sunday - CLOSED. Easter Monday- 08:00-20:00. Photo - Pascal Pavani/AFP/Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo

3. Tesco Good Friday - check the store finder. Easter Sunday - Tesco Express stores open as usual but superstores and Metro stores closed. Easter Monday - hours may vary based on location. Check the store finder on the website for more. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Morrisons Good Friday - 7am-10pm. Saturday April 20 - 7am-10pm. Easter Sunday - closed. Easter Monday - 8am-7pm. jpimedia Buy a Photo

