Person hit by train - disruption caused to services

East Midlands Trains say a person has been hit by a train between Nottingham and Beeston.

Trains have been cancelled and disrupted after the incident this afternoon.

A spokesman for East Midlands trains said: “A person has been hit by a train between Nottingham and Beeston. This will affect trains on the following routes:

Nottingham / London St Pancras

Matlock / Derby / Nottingham

Leicester / Lincoln / Grimsby

“Network Rail and the emergency services have now reopened the line. “

What is happening with the train service?

We are now working to restore our normal train service as quickly as we can, however there is no estimate as to when a normal service will resume.

Until then, trains on the routes will be delayed, cancelled or revised.

Advice for our customers

If you hold an East Midlands Trains ticket and are travelling between Nottingham and London, you may use alternative East Midlands Trains services between Nottingham and Grantham and then Virgin Trains East Coast services between Grantham and London Kings Cross. Customers travelling between London St Pancras and East Midlands Parkway should continue to use our services.

You may also use your East Midlands Trains ticket on Nottingham Express Transit and CrossCountry services via any reasonable route.

We have organised 2 coaches to run between East Midlands Parkway and Nottingham. These are with ‘Priory Coaches’ and ‘Silverdale Coaches’.

Compensation

You may be entitled to compensation, if you were delayed for over 30 minutes. See our Delay Repay page for more information.

