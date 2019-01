Two people have been arrested after police stopped a stolen car on the M1.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the Mercedes was stolen from Staffordshire in November.

The stolen car.

The car with false plates was stopped last night, Wednesday, January 17.

A Roads Policing Unit spokesman said: "The Mercedes made off from Notts Police earlier in the evening. Picked up M1 South and stopped using pre-emptive tactics to prevent another pursuit.

"Both occupants were arrested."