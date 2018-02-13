Renewed appeal for missing Nottinghamshire man last seen three weeks ago

Police have made a fresh appeal for a missing man last seen three weeks ago.

Ian Cree, 50, was reported missing from the Newark area on January 20.

He is described as white, of a medium build and around 5ft 7ins tall. He has short dark hair and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a navy blue sweatshirt and walking boots.

Inspector Louise Clarke, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for Newark and Sherwood, said: “We are continuing to make a number of enquiries in our search for Ian and we have specialist search teams who are working 24/7. A section of the River Trent has been searched in Newark and we have a team of volunteers and officers who have been handing out leaflets in the area where Ian was last seen. We are also encouraging residents to check their gardens, outbuildings, sheds and any other places which may be hidden from general view.

“Ian’s family have asked for privacy at this time, but are desperately appealing to anyone who may have seen him to call 101 – you may not feel the information is significant, but it could be hugely useful.”

If you have any information about Ian, call police 101, quoting incident number 356 of 21 January 2018 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.