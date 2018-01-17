Restaurant manager downed vodka and cokes before driving

A restaurant manager got “caught up in the moment” and downed vodka and cokes at a football match before driving, a court heard.

Members of the public called police after becoming concerned about David King, who was parked in a layby, on Melton Road, at 8pm on December 23.

“He appeared to be very intoxicated,” said prosecutor Leanne Townshend.

“In interview he said he had been to a football match and drank three vodka and cokes.”

A test revealed he had 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

King, 42, of Cross Lane, Mountsorrel, Loughborough, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

Sarah Roberts, mitigating, said: “He hadn’t been planning to drink. He got caught up in the moment. He had every intention of sleeping in his car until such time as he felt better.”

The court heard he only passed his test in September 2014, and then spent two and a half year saving up to buy a car, which he bought in January last year.

King, who had no previous convictions, was given a 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned for 26 months, but was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the disqualification by 197 days if completed by June 2019.

He must pay £85 costs and a government tax of £75.