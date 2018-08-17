REVEALED: The top 10 property hotspots and coldspots in Nottinghamshire

Ashfield is one of the hottest places for buying and selling property in Nottinghamshire, while Bircotes and Harworth are among the coldest, according to a new online tool that takes the temperature of the housing market by postcode area.

PropCast, the UK’s first house selling weather forecast, analyses buyer demand and reveals that the NG17 postcode, taking in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Stanton Hill and Skegby, makes it in at number nine for the property hotspots in the county.

The PropCast map for Nottinghamshire showing the hot and cold spots for the property market in the county

Long Eaton, Sawley and Sandicare are the hottest tickets of all in Nottinghamshire and Sherwood and Arnold also get the property mercury rising, as does West Bridgford.

By contrast, the DN10 postcode area of Misterton, Scrooby and Bawtry ranks as the coldest for Nottinghamshire property.

Bircotes, Tickhill and Harworth are also areas that send property temperatures plummeting, as does Nottingham city centre.

Retford is just outside the coldspots top 10, while Worksop is in the middle of the scale.

See the full list at www.theadvisory.co.uk/propcast

The top 10 hotspots

1. NG10 – Long Eaton, Sawley, Sandicare.

2. NG9 – Beeston, Stapleford, Lenton Abbey, Chilwell, Trowell, Bramcote.

3. NG6 – Bestwood Village, Bulwell, Old Basford.

4. NG5 – Sherwood, Arnold, Bestwood, Carrington, Top Valley, Rise Park.

5. NG4 – Gedling Village, Netherfield, Carlton, Colwick.

6. NG11 – Nottingham, Rushcliffe.

7. NG2 – Nottingham, Colwick Park, Sneinton, The Meadows, West Bridgford.

8. NG8 – Aspley, Wollaton, Whitemoor, Bilborough, Strelley.

9. NG17 – Asfield.

10. NG16 – Broxtowe, Amber Valley.

The top 10 coldspots

1. DN10 – Bawtry, Misson, Misterton, Scrooby.

2. NG25 – Southwell

3. DN21 – Gainsborough, Kirton Lindsey, Marton, Lea, Blyton, Scotter.

4. NG22 – Bilsthorpe, Newark-on-Trent.

5. DN9 – Epworth, Finningley, Haxey, Auckley, Owston Ferry, Belton, Westwoodside.

6. DN11 – Bircotes, Harworth, New Rossington, Rossington, Tickhill, Wadworth.

7. LN1 – West Lindsey

8. NG1 – Nottingham city centre

9. NG13 – Rushcliffe, Melton.

10. NG23 – Newark-on-Trent, Collingham, Long Bennington.