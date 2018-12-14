Royal Mail's last posting days to ensure gifts arrive for Christmas

Believe it or not, but Christmas is just around the corner.

With just 11 days to go until the big day, it is more important now than ever to get all of your cards, gifts and parcels sent or ordered to make sure they arrive before Christmas.

The Royal Mail has released its last posting days before the festive celebration, with advise on what sort of stamps and postage you can use on them days to ensure your parcels, cards or presents arrive at their destinations on time.

On Tuesday, December 18, and Wednesday, December 19, your parcels will arrive in time for Christmas when using anything from a second class stamp to a 'Royal Mail Signed For' second class delivery service.

From Thursday, December 20, you must use a first class stamp, the 'Royal Mail Signed For' first class delivery service, or a Royal Mail Tracked 48 service to ensure your parcels or letters arrive on time.

From Friday, December 21, only the Royal Mail Tracked 24 service will ensure your parcels arrive in time for Christmas.

This means Thursday, December 20, is the last time a regular stamp will suffice with Christmas postal services.

Saturday, December 22, is the last possible day to send parcels or gifts, with the Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed service being the only Royal Mail service that will ensure your gifts arrive on time.