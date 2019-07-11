Check out the traffic and travel where you are.

Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from July 11

Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Traffic control (two-way signals) on A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath, due to works being carried out by BT. Delays likely until July 15, 2019

1. A6 Derby Road, Matlock Bath

Traffic control (give and take) at A608 Main Road, Smalley, Ilkeston, to install RTI pole, by Notts County Council. Delays likely until July 15, 2019.

2. A608 Main Road, Ilkeston

Some carriageway incursion on A608 Station Road, Langley Mill, Heanor, due to reset surface box in carriageway, by Cadent. Delays possible until July 15, 2019.

3. A608 Station Road, Heanor

Some carriageway incursion on Clare Road, Sutton in Ashfield, due to boundary box installation, by Severn Trent Water. Delays possible until July 15, 2019.

4. Clare Road, Sutton in Ashfield

