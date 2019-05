For latest updates and live information keep checking our Facebook page. Photos are for illustration purposes and do not denote exact location of roadworks.

1. A6 Milford Road, Duffield, Belper Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A6 Milford Road, Duffield, Belper, Derbyshire, in road on juncttion with Avenue Road, due to gas escape, by Cadent. Delays likely until May 10, 2019.

2. A38 Little Eaton, Derby Road closure on A38, at Little Eaton to Ripley, northbound carriageway and slip roads closure, by Highways England. Delays possible until 6am on May 23, 2019.

3. A57 Worksop Road Traffic control (two-way signals) at A57 Worksop Road, Lindrick, joint Lindrick Dale to Owday Lane, due to works carried out by BT. Delays likely until May 10, 2019.

4. A61 High Street, Clay Cross Traffic control (two-way signals) at A61 High Street, Clay Cross, Derbyshire, opposite St Bartholomew's Church, A61 southbound, adjacent church opposite 126, A61 northbound, due to replacement bus shelter, by Derbyshire County Council. Delays likely until May 17, 2019.

