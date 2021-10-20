M1 running normally at Hucknall and Bulwell after 'police incident' closure caused huge tailbacks yesterday
The M1 junctions serving Hucknall and Bulwell (26 and 27) are running normally today after huge tailbacks caused by a major closure yesterday (Tuesday, October 19).
The motorway was shut in both directions by the police between junction 28 and junction 27 shortly before 10am yesterday due to concern for a man’s safety.
The closure has led to significant congestion and long tailbacks covering several miles in both directions.
It was re-opened in the afternnon but it took hours for traffic to ease.
On its Twitter feed, Derbyshire Police said: “The M1 between J28 and J27 is now being re-opened in both directions, but it will take a while for the traffic to clear.
"Thank you to drivers for their patience.”
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said around noon: “The incident was a concern for the safety of a man.
“The incident was resolved with nobody being hurt and the road is now reopened.
“Thanks to drivers for their patience.”