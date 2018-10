Here is the weather forecast today for East Midlands.

According to the Met Office, it will be mainly cloudy over western parts with the odd spot of rain. It will be dry and brighter further east, with some sunny spells. Mild but quite breezy. Maximum temperature 17 °C.

Tonight will be cloudy over the Derbyshire hills, perhaps with further light rain. Clear spells at times elsewhere but staying mild in the fresh winds. Minimum temperature 9 °C.