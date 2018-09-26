Will it snow heavily for months in Nottinghamshire this winter? This is what the Met Office says

Last winter the Beast from the East blanketed much of the UK under deep snow and this winter could be even worse, forecasters warn.

Some long range computer models are showing that this coming winter could be as bad, or even worse than the winter of 2010/11 when record breaking levels of snow were dumped on Nottinghamshire as a whole.

Last winter was the coldest winter since then with the Beast from the East bringing heavy snowfall toNottinghamshireon a number of occasions between the end of February and the beginning of April.

But not everyone agrees, such is the tricky nature of long term forecasting.

Last winter was the coldest winter since then with the Beast from the East bringing heavy snowfall to Nottinghamshire on a number of occasions between the end of February and the beginning of April.

By contrast, the summer just gone was the hottest on record in the UK, with Nottinghamshire basking in weeks of hot and sunny weather during June and July in particular.

All this week, reports have been surfacing of 'four months of snow' and the 'coldest winter in 10 years'. But how likely is that to actually happen?

Well, no one thought the Beast from the East would cause the chaos it did - until it did.

This is what the Met Office says...

'One to keep an eye on' - What the Met Office says

Helen Roberts of the Met Office said: “Overall, the probability that the UK-average temperature for September-October-November will fall into the coldest of our five categories is around 5 per cent, and the probability that it will fall into the warmest of our five categories is around 40 per cent.

“We can also expect below-average precipitation in the period up to December, predicted by the UK’s official forecasters as falling into the driest of our five categories, with 20 per cent likelihood - and slightly less likely to be wetter than average.

“Forecasts show it more likely than not that there will be a weak-ish El Nino by the end of the year, though there are currently no signs of ocean warming. But it’s one to keep an eye on.”