Nottinghamshire’s Harry Gurney, Samit Patel, Alex Hales and Dan Christian set for auction in Indian Premier League

Four Nottinghamshire players are in the running to be part of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Harry Gurney, Samit Patel, Alex Hales and Dan Christian, who is set to return to Trent Bridge for a fifth T20 Vitality Blast campaign in 2019, could all all be selected in the auction on 18th December.

Each player enters the auction with a base price - with Hales listed at around £160,000, Christian at £110,000, Gurney at £83,000 and Patel at £55,000.

Christian has been something of an IPL regular since debuting in the tournament in 2011, turning out for four sides during his distinguished T20 career.

The 35-year-old recently signed a three-year deal to represent the Melbourne Renegades in the KFC Big Bash League, the same side with which Harry Gurney will be making his bow down under in January.

Gurney is in the frame to add India to his recent globe-trotting list. He’ll represent the red half of Melbourne for seven matches, before joining the Quetta Gladiators for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in February.

Patel meanwhile, who is also part of the PSL from February onwards, where he will represent Islamabad United for the second season running.

Despite a stellar domestic T20 career spanning 16 years, over 3,400 runs and just shy of 150 wickets, Patel has never – to date – been picked up in the IPL auction.

Hales will be hoping to be involved in India’s showpiece tournament for the second year running after being picked up as a replacement player for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018.