Notts Outlaws’ T20 tickets go on sale soon

There’s just one month to go until tickets for Nottinghamshire Outlaws’ T20 Vitality Blast campaign go on sale.

Head coach Peter Moores hopes the club’s followers can recreate last summer’s terrific support, which resulted in record-breaking crowds, averaging 11,377.

Members are already guaranteed entry to all seven Trent Bridge fixtures in this year’s competition, which starts with a showdown against reigning champions, Worcestershire Rapids, on Thursday, July 18.

Six days later, the Outlaws entertain 2016 winners, Northamptonshire Steelbacks, followed by a local derby with three-time winners, Leicestershire Foxes, on Saturday, July 27.

Then come Friday night matches against Birmingham Bears, Derbyshire Falcons and Durham Jets, followed by a Sunday clash with Yorkshire Vikings.