“I can’t wait to get started!” Mansfield Town youngster Joshua Scott excited about loan move to Basford United

Joshua Scpott has left the One Call Stadium for Basford on loan. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Mansfield Town teenager Joshua Scott has joined Basford United on loan - and could feature against Witton Albion this afternoon.

The 19-year-old - who signed a two-year pro deal with the Stags last year and spent time on loan at Kettering Town last season - has linked up with Steve Chettle's side on a fourth-month deal.

“We’re delighted with the signing of Josh," Chettle told Basford's website.

"I’ve known about him for a year now and we knew him when he went to Kettering Town.

“We spoke to keeper Adam Collin about him to talk about how well he did there even though the season was curtailed.

“I’ve known Richard Cooper (Mansfield Academy manager) for a very long time, and obviously know Nigel (Clough) and Simon (Clough) very well, so we’re really pleased about getting Josh on board.

"He’s available for all competitions and we look forward to the journey. Hopefully he can bring goals.

"Josh is a hard worker and has a fantastic attitude and, he’ll be a fantastic asset to the football club as long as he is with us."

Scott added: “It’s great to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

"I heard big things about what the club want to do – they want to push on and get forward and I can’t wait now.