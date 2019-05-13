Nottingham Forest release two as retained list confirmed

Stephen Henderson and Jamie Ward have left Nottingham Forest, the club has confirmed.

The Reds released their retained list today (Monday 13th May) outlining the players in and out of contract following the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

First-team players contracted beyond June 2019:

Karim Ansarifard, Arvin Appiah, Gboly Ariyibi, Yohan Benalouane, Liam Bridcutt, Joao Carvalho, Matty Cash, Zach Clough, Jason Cummings, Tendayi Darikwa, Michael Dawson, Tobias Figueiredo, Lewis Grabban, Jorge Grant, Adlene Guedioura, Michael Hefele, Joe Lolley, Alex Milosevic, Daryl Murphy, Ben Osborn, Costel Pantilimon, Jack Robinson, Jordan Smith, Hillal Soudani, Luke Steele, Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Apostolos Vellios, Tyler Walker, Ben Watson, Joe Worrall, Claudio Yacob, Ryan Yates

First-team players released:

Stephen Henderson, Jamie Ward

Loan players returning to parent club:

Leo Bonatini, Sam Byram, Jack Colback, Diogo Goncalves, Saidy Janko, Pele, Molla Wague

Academy players contracted beyond June 2019:

Keith Asare, Ethan Dekel-Daks, Toby Edser, Tyrese Fornah, Virgil Gomis, Riley Harbottle, Brennan Johnson, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Danny Preston, Jayden Richardson, George Shelvey, Victor Sodeinde

Academy players offered contracts:

Yassine En-Neyah, Owen Gallacher, Kieran Hayes, Ethan Stewart, Jake Taylor, Jordan Wright

Under 23 players released:

Liam Bossin, Joe Coveney, Adam Crookes, Josef Hefele, Alex Iacovitti, Rudolfs Soloha

Under 18 players retained for second year of scholarship:

Elliott Andrew, Nykah Liburd-Hines, Alex Mighten, Tawanda Mutoti, Samuel Sanders, Malique Spooner, Michael Statham

Under 18 players released:

Samuel Greenwood

Under 18 players offered professional contracts:

Joshua Barnes, Max Ram, Will Swan