Nottingham Forest to begin 2018/19 Championship season away

Nottingham Forest will begin the 2018/19 Championship season on the road at Bristol City.

The Reds will travel to Ashton Gate on Saturday 4th August among a tricky start to the new campaign for Aitor Karanka’s side.

Newly relegated West Bromwich Albion visit The City Ground days later on Tuesday 7th August for Forest’s first home game.

This game is scheduled to be televised live on Sky Sports.

That is followed by Reading at home on Saturday 11th August before a trip to League One champions Wigan Athletic on Saturday 18th August.

The Reds see August out with a home match against Birmingham City on Saturday 25th August and start September away to Brentford on Saturday 1st.

Meanwhile the first East Midlands Derby is scheduled for Saurday 15th December at Pride Park with the Rams visiting The City Ground on Saturday 23rd February.

Boxing Day brings a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City but the New Year starts at home with Leeds United the visitors on Tuesday 1st January 2019.

Forest may well have started the season away but they end it at home with Bolton Wanderers making the trip on Sunday 5th May.

