Selston chairman steps down in committee reshuffle

It is the end of an era at Selston FC.

Mark Wilson has announced he will be stepping down as chairman at the club’s AGM this week, bringing the curtain down on 12 years in post.

A proud Wilson addressed the floor and stated “I feel I’ve taken this club as far as I can”, citing a club need for new thoughts and ideas.

Over the past 12 years he has overseen the introduction of three senior teams, expansion of the club’s junior section and ground improvements, among other achievements.

Selston’s first team have enjoyed numerous successes under the management of Craig Weston and currently ply their trade at Step 6 in the East Midlands Counties League.

Outgoing Wilson thanked all those in attendance and said: “It’s been an incredible journey and I’ve met some really special people who will be my friends for life.”

And added: “When I look around the ground I still can’t believe what we’ve done. I could never have imagined sitting down in a stand watching our first team play on a surface that looks like Wembley, under floodlights with over 100 paying guests who can have a beer and a pie in our bar, when 11 years ago we didn’t even have a kit never mind a team to play in it.

“Special thanks to Derek, Tig, Nicola and JC whom have been with me from the beginning I can’t begin to tell you how much respect I have for you. To everyone else who’s come and gone thank you all it’s been amazing, to my mate Craig Bates rest in peace son miss you. I hope you all get behind the new chairman and show him or her the same respect, commitment and passion that you’ve all shown me.

“This club has a massive future as long as we all stick and walk together.

“I’m not leaving the club totally I have a few projects I want to work on, including securing funding for the club, the new pavilion and working with the school and council to get a new 4G pitch for us to use.

“Finally thank you to my rock and the reason I’ve been able to go on this journey my special wife Tina, she’s had to put up with everything that goes with the job and more, I really couldn’t have done it without you.”

Jay Clifford steps in as the new chairman, Deene Ball as vice chair, Tracey Purdon as treasurer while Nicola Johnson remains as senior secretary, Pam Sharpe as junior secretary and Hayley Sharpe as child welfare officer.