WATCH THIS: England boss Gareth Southgate praises Three Lions' ruthless attitude as they hammer Ukraine at the Euros

England manager Gareth Southgate hailed his team’s approach as they thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals last night.

By John Smith
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 9:36 am

Two goals from skipper Harry Kane plus headers from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson booked the Three Lions a semi-final against Denmark – who continued their own fairytale run with a 2-1 over the Czech Republic – at Wembley on Wednesday night.

And Southgate praised his players for being ruthless and grabbing their opportunity rather than just letting fate take its course.

Gareth Southgate was delighted with the way England played in their 4-0 win over Ukraine
