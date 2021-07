The toughest of starts lays ahead for Selston at Long Eaton United

Boss Ant Ward so happy to be​​​​​​​ back in action

News you can trust since 1894

Toilet trouble - Seven sports stars who got caught short in public

Ryan Patel’s brilliant 131 sinks Nottinghamshire at Surrey in Royal London Cup

Kimberley Institute squander big chance to take a grip at the top after defeat by rivals Papplewick & Linby

Lavell eager to get going again on second Eastwood spell

The toughest of starts lays ahead for Selston at Long Eaton United

The semi-finals will get underway at 3.45am tomorrow.

The 25-year-old clocked 2:22.99, 0.51 behind South Africa's Kaylene Corbett.

Competing at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, the Selston swimmer swam the second fastest time in her heat today.