Selston's Mollie Renshaw disappointed after finishing sixth in 200m breast-stroke Olympic final

Renshaw clocked 2:22:65 to finish nearly two seconds outside the podium places – one place ahead of good friend and training partner Abbie Wood

"I’m not really sure what happened this week. My season’s been going so well and I’ve swum consistently faster than that throughout the whole year so it’s disappointing but it was about coming out here and racing and I just couldn’t do it today.

“The team has been amazing and I think the fact we can’t have our families here has meant the team has had to be the closest family we have. We all get on so well as it’s such a close-knit team so it’s been amazing to be part of that.”

Former Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington, working as a pundit for the BBC said: “Molly has swum 2 20 this year so she is disappointed.

"It does make a difference when you are next to someone who goes off like a powerhouse like Lilly King did, becauase all you do is swim in their wash and it disrupts.

"Molly expected to more herself, but all you can do is your best on the day. She didn’t swim badly.”