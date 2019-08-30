Snow Patrol to play Nottingham Royal Concert Hall in November

Snow Patrol are back on the road this autumn with their Reworked tour.

And they will play Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall on November 19.

On this tour, Snow Patrol will play reimagined versions of tracks from their back catalogue, as well as new songs from their Reworked album.

The band’s forthcoming Reworked album, includes three new songs as well as 13 re-envisioned versions of classic songs, and celebrates Snow Patrol's 25th anniversary as a band.

Their previous album, Wildness, was their first studio album in seven years, and reached number two in the UK album charts.

The band recently performed to 35,000 fans in Northern Ireland at their own festival, Ward Park 3, which celebrated the music of Northern Ireland with all eleven artists on the bill from Northern Ireland, and featured a special guest appearance from Bono.

This year Snow Patrol’s hit Chasing Cars was announced by the PPL as the most played song on UK radio of the 21st Century.

Since their 1998 debut, Songs for Polarbears, Snow Patrol have racked up an impressive number of critical and commercial accolades, including more than 17 million global album sales, More than one billion global track streams, five UK Platinum Albums, an Ivor Novello award and both Grammy and Mercury Music Prize nominations.

Tickets for their new tour will be available from 10am on Friday, September 6 here.